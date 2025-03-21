Mining: Nigeria, Others Revolutionise Licensing To Attract Investors

Share

African countries rich in minerals are accelerating the digitalisation of their mining licensing processes to attract investment and maximize resource exploitation for economic growth.

As part of this push, Nigeria introduced its Mineral Resources Decision Support System in May 2024 to attract investors to its vast solid mineral reserves.

The platform serves as a onestop shop, offering easy access to geological and policy data while enabling investors to seamlessly apply for mining permits.

Zambia launched its Zambia Integrated Mining Information System last month, aiming to streamline the awarding of licences.

The digital platform is set to play a key role in attracting mining partners and help the country reach its goal of increasing copper production to 3.1 million metric tons by 2031.

This launch follows a record-breaking $9.3 billion in mining investments in 2024 and a 79% increase in permits granted, reflecting growing global interest in Zambia’s mining potential.

As African markets increasingly adopt digital solutions to simplify licensing procedures, African Mining Week will be at the forefront of this transformation, showcasing the vast potential of the continent’s digitalised mining sector.

The event will highlight lucrative investment opportunities across various markets, featuring numerous mining blocks being licensed by African nations.

South Africa, historically a major gold producer, plans to leverage its first digital mining licensing system to attract new investors and diversify its mining sector.

Set for launch by June 2025, the system will improve the efficiency and transparency of the licensing process, reducing the time required to initiate new mining projects, including those for platinum group metals, according to Gwede Mantashe, South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum.

Tanzania is also streamlining its mining sector with a new licensing management system designed to maximise investments in lithium, graphite and rare earth minerals – commodities that are experiencing soaring global demand.

According to Aziza Swedi, Acting Director of the Tan – zania Mining Commission, the country has issued 54,626 mining licences over a seven-year period through November 2024, with plans to expedite future licensing via its digital platform.

Rwanda has embraced digital transformation in its mining sector with the launch of the Inkomane Digital platform in October 2024.

Companies such as Aterian have aligned their mineral trading operations with this tool. The platform connects mining companies, trading partners and regulatory bodies like the Rwanda Revenue Authority, enhancing compliance, workforce management, payroll generation and monitoring of mining activities.

