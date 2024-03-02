Mining Marshals: Another Far-Reaching Vision Of Audi Leadership At NSCDC

In a bid to combat the pervasive issue of illegal mining of solid minerals in Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) recently launched a new initiative – the Mining Marshals.

This squad, tasked with the formidable responsibility of overseeing and regulating mining activities, marks a significant stride towards curbing illicit mining practices across the nation.

With over 1,175 illegal mining sites identified throughout the country, the establishment of the Mining Marshals couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. Illegal mining not only deprives the nation of its valuable natural resources but also poses serious environmental hazards and threatens the livelihoods of communities residing in mining areas.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, the establishment of the Mining Marshals underscores a commitment to proactive and innovative strategies in addressing complex security challenges.

Dr Audi’s tenure as the CG of NSCDC has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast dedication to enhancing the effectiveness of the NSCDC in safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure and resources.

Furthermore, the unwavering support extended by the Honorable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been instrumental in facilitating the implementation of initiatives such as the Mining Marshals.

Dr Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and guidance underscores a collaborative approach between the NSCDC and the Ministry of Interior in tackling security threats and promoting national development.

The establishment of the Mining Marshals not only demonstrates the NSCDC’s responsiveness to evolving security challenges but also signifies a broader commitment to promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

By regulating mining activities, the NSCDC aims to ensure that the exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral resources is conducted responsibly and legally, thereby fostering economic growth while safeguarding the environment and the welfare of local communities.

Moreover, the deployment of the Mining Marshals serves as a deterrent to potential perpetrators of illegal mining activities, sending a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

Through robust enforcement and surveillance measures, the NSCDC aims to dismantle illegal mining operations and hold accountable those responsible for violating mining regulations.

Finally, the establishment of the Mining Marshals by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps represents a commendable initiative aimed at addressing the scourge of illegal mining in Nigeria.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Abubakar Audi and with the steadfast support of Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the NSCDC continues to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s resources and promoting sustainable development.

As the Mining Marshals embark on their mission to combat illegal mining activities, their efforts are poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s security, economy, and environment.