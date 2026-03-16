Mining Firm Petitions EFCC Over Alleged Harassment, Seizure Of Truck

A mining company, Glister Success Limited, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of harassment, arbitrary seizure of its vehicles and intimidation of its employees, calling for urgent intervention by the agency’s leadership.

The company made the allegation in a formal letter of complaint addressed to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, through its legal representatives, Biodun Abdu-Raheem & Co.

In the petition, the firm alleged that officials of the EFCC’s Ilorin Zonal Office had repeatedly harassed its workers and impounded its operational vehicles without lawful justification.

According to the letter, the company, licensed by the Federal Government since 1997, operates in the mining sector, processing marble into calcium carbonate used as a basic raw material for several industries in Nigeria.

The legal representatives stated that the company has consistently fulfilled its obligations to the Federal Government, state authorities and host communities while complying with all regulatory requirements stipulated in the Nigeria Mineral and Mining Act 2007.

The law firm explained that the alleged harassment dates back to March 20, 2024, when officials of the EFCC’s Ilorin office reportedly seized one of the company’s trucks loaded with marble rocks.