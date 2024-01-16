Mining: FG seeks to minimise impact on environment

The Federal Ministries of Solid Minerals Development and Environment are taking collaborative steps to ensure that mining operations in the country have minimal adverse impact on the environment. This, it said, is in line with international best practices. Dr Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, made this known yesterday via a statement by Mr Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media to the minister in Lagos. Alake spoke while receiving the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal. He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing mining areas while removing impediments to seamless operations.

He added that the President Bola Tinubu administration was ready to ensure that mining processes conformed to global standards of negligible harmful impact on the environment. Responding, the minister of environment, said issues of security around mining sites and environmental degradation as a result of mining operations must be addressed.