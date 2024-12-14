Mining Community Project: Sule Flags off Remodeling of Schools

Share

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, yesterday flagged off remodeling of Ego and Agaza primary schools in the Koko Local Government Area of the State.

The schools were built by a mining company, Black Gem New Energy Company Ltd, operating in the area as part of its community development initiatives.

The projects, which are part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility involves renovation, fencing and construction of blocks of class rooms at primary and secondary schools in Ego and Agaza communities.

Governor Sule said that the construction of the schools, if completed, would improve the standard of education in the area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. John Mamman, the governor lauded the mining company for the noble initiative.

Sule then charged the benefitting communities to take advantage of the schools to send their wards to attain western education.

The governor reiterated his administration’s continued commitment to key into different policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the education sector.

On his part, the Member Representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Daniel Ogah Ogazi commended Gov. Sule for attracting investors to the state via mining activities.

Ogazi also thanked the Governor for allowing a mining license to Black Gem New Energy Co. Ltd to mine in their communities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"