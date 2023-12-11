Mining: Benue signs pact with SoundCore for mineral exploration

The Benue State government at the weekend signed an agreement with SoundCore Group Nigeria Limited towards exploring the mineral resources in the state to build a formidable economic base. The state’s Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, who represented Governor Hyacinth Alia at the event, lamented the inability of past administrations to tap into the sector, saying the Alia’s administration has been able to hunt the best of hands to pilot the development agenda of the state.

He stressed the need to diversify the Nigerian economy away from oil, stressing that; “What every state that is serious about the challenges of the future should be thinking about is life outside the oil sector. “When you are diversifying the Nigerian economy, the two core areas to think about are agriculture and mining and so, SoundCore is properly positioned to address that diversification as far as Benue is concerned,” he stated. The deputy governor, who said SoundCore Group Nigeria Limited’s areas of competence as evident in their antecedents, said he is left with no iota of doubt that a strategic partnership between the state government and the organisation can produce the anticipated results in the days ahead.