Mining: Benue In Talks With FG To Secure Approval For Mineral Exploration

The Benue State government is in talks with the Federal Government to fine-tune conversation on the state government’s intent to secure approval for the exploration of mineral deposits within the state.

A high powered delegation in the state, led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode, met with the Minister of Solid Minerals, Hon. Henry Dele Alake where he informed the Minister of plans by Governor Hyacinth Alia to improve the fortunes of the state in all sectors of the economy hence the need to diversify into the mining sector.

Dr. Ode, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ior Ikyereve, emphasized that the focus of the present administration in the state is transform the rural communities, as he posited, “we need to give them value for the kind of confidence they have invested in the Alia administration”.

The Deputy Governor who said solid minerals was one sector that hitherto was neglected and completely dormant in the state, assured the Minister that Benue state government would play by the rules and adhered strictly to international best practices in the sector when their request is granted.

Minister for Solid Minerals Hon. Dele Alake, in a remark said the Ministry is ready to cooperate with Benue state government to achieve its noble intention and further disclosed that state governments are free to come and apply for mining licenses and operate as corporate entities within the legal framework.

Hon. Alake also explained that the essence of granting mining licenses especially to states is to reduce friction and allow business to thrive. He says “when business thrives, the operators will gain, host community will gain, state will gain and federal government will receive royalties as gain and that will have a multiplier effect on the economy”.

The Minister promised to do everything possible to sanitize the entire mining environment and ensure that investors, whether states, individuals or corporate bodies operate under conducive atmosphere.

He applauded the initiative of Governor Hyacinth Alia and commended the Governor for “being a man of vision and purpose who is working hard to translate his vision into reality”.

On her part, Director General, Benue State Bureau of Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, Benita Shuluwa said they were at the Minister’s office to convey the state government’s decision to seek approval for the exploration of state’s mineral resources in line with the extant laws.

“We want to sanitize the mining sector in the state to be in line with the law to allow us to explore opportunities in that sector and we seek your collaboration and approval to enable the state actualize this objective” she said.

Ms. Shuluwa further noted that out of the 44 mineral deposits that exist across the country, Benue State has 34 of those solid minerals.

Also speaking, the state consultant on mineral exploration and Chief Executive Officer of SoundCore Group, Anthony Nwakalor, assured the Minister that as consultants, “we understand the responsibility on our shoulders to provide some light in the sector which is a very technical sector and to make sure that the state activities are in line with your vision”.

He pledged his company’s firm commitment to make sure that Benue State becomes a model of how mining should be done at the state level.

In their separate speeches, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice & Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, Commissioner for Lands and Solid Minerals, Barr. Martins Shaagee, all thanked the Minister for his warm reception and promised that the state will operate according to the laws governing the mining sector.