Mining: 252 Firms To Provide Infrastructures To Host Communities

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has said that about 252 mining companies have signed the Community Develop- ment Agreement (CDA) to provide basic infrastructures to their host communities in Nigeria. He stated that mining projects had the potential to impact host communities either positively or negatively.

According to him, the negative effects are often met with incessant complaints and sometimes resistance that may trigger forceful closure or suspension of activities in the mines. He opined that CDA could help prevent a “repeat of social crises experienced in the Niger/Delta in the oil sector, which, according to him, could undermine the present efforts of the Federal Government aimed at diversifying our monolithic economy.”

Alake spoke at the launch of the revised CDA in Abuja yesterday. Alake said: “So far, the Ministry has recorded increased compliance level in the implementation of CDA covenants by MTH through field monitoring, enlightenment, education and sensitisation exercises.

“A lot of successes have been recorded in the signing of Community Development Agreement between Mining Operators and their respective Host Communities. Presently, about 252 Companies have signed CDAs with their host communities with projects things as the provision of boreholes, electricity, schools, health centers, road constructions and scholarships according to the identified needs of their host communities.

“However, there are still some companies that are yet to comply with the provision of this Section of the Act and the Ministry is not relenting on its enforcement to ensure that all MTHs comply accordingly.”