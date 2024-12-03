Minimum Wage: Zamfara NLC Suspend Strike, Signs MoU

Share

In a move to forestall an indefinite strike action by the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress,(NLC), the State Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the labour union on the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

The agreement was signed after a series of negotiations between representatives of the state government and the NLC officials.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Sani Haliru, confirmed the suspension of the planned industrial action, stating that the MoU marks a victory for workers’ rights.

According to him, the MoU also addressed other labor-related concerns raised by the union, including issues of improved welfare packages for state workers.

The Zamfara Government represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada expressed the administration’s dedication to implementing the agreed wage increase

Nakwada also confirmed that the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage will commence in March 2025.

