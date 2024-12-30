Minimum Wage: Yobe Pensioners Confirm Receiving N32,000 Increase

Share

Pensioners in Yobe State have confirmed receiving the increased N32,000 pension as promised by the Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Following the implementation of the new minimum wage structure for civil servants, some of the pensioners confirmed that they had received the increase in their monthly pension for the month of December.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant Digital and Strategic Communications, Yusuf Ali, said this was the first time the minimum wage increase had been extended to pensioners in the state.

According to the statement, “this thoughtful decision marks a significant milestone in the welfare of retired civil servants who were collecting meagre as pension.

He added that people increasingly testified the increase in the monthly payment for pensioners is just a tip of the iceberg in Yobe State.

Buni has demonstrated a commitment to improving the welfare of pensioners through several financial initiatives.

Share

Please follow and like us: