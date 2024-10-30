Minimum Wage: Union Faults Firm’s Resistance To Agreed Amount

Share

After a breakthrough in its long-standing dispute with shipping companies on Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which recently established a new minimum standard wage of N200, 000 for maritime workers, a shipping line has detached itself from the payment agreement, saying it is not binding.

It was learnt that the agreement was reached between Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SACFEA) in August 2024 after 25 years of demand, strikes and negotiation.

However, two months after, a foreign shipping firm, Messrs Hull-Blyth Nigeria Limited, said it would not pay the minimum wage as hitherto agreed between maritime workers and representatives of shipping companies operating in Nigeria.

Reason

The company in a letter to the MWUN in September 2024 explained that the decision by SSACFEA to agree with a N200,000 minimum wage was not binding on it without a convincing reason. Responding to the company, MWUN described Messrs HullBlyth Nigeria Limited’s claim of not being a member of SSACFEA as erroneous, warning that it had become imperative for all shipping employers to comply with the agreement signed in August 2024 in order for peace to reign in the nations shipping sub-sector.

For instance, in a letter by the union’s Secretary General, Felix S. Akingboye, to the Managing Director of Messrs HullBlyth Nigeria Limited, MWUN reminded the company that the industry had set a baseline for fair and just condition of service for the shipping sector, saying therefore that it was imperative for all shipping employers to comply with the proviso whether it a member or not.

He said: “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated September 27 on the above subject and to express the union’s dissatisfaction over your claim that your company, Messrs Hull-Blyth is not a member of the employers association and therefore not covered by the agreement reached between the union and SSACFEA.

“We regard this claim as erroneous as all along, Messrs HullBlyth Nig. Ltd. has been a member of the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) which now metamorphosed into SSACFEA.

However, the industry minimum wage agreement signed by MWUN and SSACFEA sets a baseline for fair and just condition of service for the shipping sector and It is imperative for all shipping employers to comply with the provisions contained therein.

Issue

Meanwhile, the union argued that the ploy by Messrs Hull Blyth to distance itself from SSACFEA which evolved from SAN was erroneous on the ground it was a prominent member of Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) and at no time withdrew from the association even when it metamorphosed into SSACFEA.

According to the union, “how come the company is now saying it is not part of SSACFEA? Why didn’t Hull Blyth distance itself from the group before the signing of the agreement? Hull Blyth is a member of SAN and we all know that SAN metamorphosed into SSACFEA.

The decision by SSACFEA to sign the N200,000 minimum wage is binding on all its members and Hull Blyth cannot at this time pull out because there could be trouble if that happens.”

Reference

Recalled that in August this year, employers of maritime labour under SACFEA and MWUN agreed to pay N200, 000 as minimum wage standard for workers.

This feat was achieved in Lagos after over two decades of conflicts amid negotiations for minimum conditions of service for workers as the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola presided over the signing of the agreement during a ceremony organised by Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC). The minister explained that the agreement ensures that the

There is need by the government to set a standard that will create industrial harmony between employees and employers in the industry

industry was built on respect as the workforce were treated with dignity. He added: “We are showing by this agreement that we nurture and support all those who contribute to the growth of the blue economy.

“This is a reflection of the trajectory of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and by establishing this, the federal government is enhancing workers welfare.

We have seen today that a lot can be achieved through collaboration and mutual respect. We are also promoting safety standards, encouraging fair competition for level-playing field and enhancing trust in the system.”

Comments

The President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, expressed delight at the agreement which he described as the end of an exhausting journey spanning 25 years and countless engaging meetings and hiccups.

He recalled that the union’s previous declaration of a state of emergency in the sector due to the failure of shipping companies to engage in negotiations. However, he expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached, stating that the union was satisfied with what was achieved so far.

Also, the President of SACFEA, Mrs. Boma Alabi, expressed optimism that the agreement marked a social partnership for progress in the nation’s maritime sector.

Alabi revealed that at one point she thought the groups had gotten to the end of the road, but thanked the Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his resolve to reach a successful conclusion. Equally, she applauded the roles of the Executive Secretary of NSC, Barr. Pius Akutah, and the President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adeyanju.

Alabi said: “I truly believe that this is a social partnership for progress. The most valuable asset we have is our human assets which is our workers.

We can’t operate without our workers and we are so glad that we have set a minimum standard that every player in the industry must adhere to. I am happy to announce that this standard is the highest in any industry in the country.”

Last line

