Minimum Wage Struggle Collective Exercise – Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has said the negotiation and implementation of a new minimum wage was a struggle for everyone and not just organised labour.

Ajaero who harped on the importance and benefits of unity while speaking at the International Lenin Centenary conference on Monday in Abuja, noted that the only chance of escaping oppression and exploitation was building a collective power in unity, which would further help in building a strong resistance to alleged forces fighting to deny every opportunity of changing the society.

While stressing the need to collectively restrategise politically to avoid according to him, mistakes made since 1999, Ajaero added there was a need to deepen vigilance in order to understand the nexus between workplace complexities and diverse manifestations of class exploitations and subjugation in the wider society.

He said: “How can we change our nation if we remain deeply divided unfortunately believing in the narrative and propaganda manufactured by our oppressors?

“How can we change our nation if we do not speak with one voice and act with one purpose as a group that is holding the wrong end of the stick at all times?

“I ask why have we found it difficult to work together under one political umbrella to project our ideals, build them, and use them to creatively take over the reins of power in our nation.

“This Celebration offers us the singular opportunity to rethink our Political strategy as a class and make it more practical to avoid the mistakes we have made since 1999.

“It is important that at this juncture I invite all of us as we prepare to negotiate the national minimum wage this year not to see it as a struggle for the NLC and TUC but a collective struggle.

“I request that we all join hands together from the beginning of the negotiation exercise to the end of it and its ultimate implementation so that we can overcome those who have already made up their minds to pay Nigerians a starvation wage.

“We seek a Living Wage and it is only when we work together as comrades that we can achieve this.

“Comrades remember, when we stand alone, our chances are slim but when we stand together, we are able to achieve our collective interests.

“Lenin who was not a worker in the classical sense understood this and championed the cause of workers in the globe.

“I therefore ask today, are there men and women here who are willing to tread the same path Lenin followed? Are there comrades here who are not workers in the classical sense but understand that our interests are the same and thus have made up their minds to join the struggle for a better Nigeria which must begin by enthroning equity in our world of work?

“In the spirit of Leninism, I invite you to join us! In remembrance of this great framework, I invite all men and women who are prepared to be beaten for the sake of workers and the poor; those who are prepared to suffer bruises, and those who are prepared to be deprived so that our nation will become more equitable! To them, I say come! Let the march begin built upon the banner Lenin has provided!

“This celebration will be in vain if we do not arise from this place today resolved to work together, determined to make a difference in our nation, and committed to reclaiming the civic space by building and empowering cadres across the nation; the Universities, and tertiary educational institutions and the streets and workplaces and use it to bring an end to the march of forces of brigandage and emasculation in our society. This will be the true celebration and that is what Lenin will have us do.”

Ajaero who drew attention to the complexities trailing current realities in the country, called for meaningful contributions that would help in creating a more just and equitable world for all as he maintained, “A People United, will never be defeated! A people determined will be victorious!”