Minimum Wage Strike: Workers Ground Nasarawa

Nasarawa State civil servants yesterday down tools following the state government’s failure to implement the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had directed workers in states that have yet to pay the national minimum wage to go on strike. Our correspondent who visited some Ministries and Department and Agencies (MDAs) found the offices deserted.

They included the House of Assembly, Federal University Teaching Hospital (FUTH) Lafia and state secretariat. The gates were shut with few workers seen outside the gates discussing in low tunes over the strike.

At the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS), Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development (NAPHDA) the offices were under lock and key, with security personnel spotted at the gates to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation.

