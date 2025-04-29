Minimum Wage: Some Workers’ Salaries Only Increased By N5,000 – Ajaero

Share

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has revealed that following the implementation of the new minimum wage, workers in some States only received an increase of ₦5,000 to their previous salaries after consequential adjustments were made.

Ajaero also lamented that the take-home pay of some workers has dropped below their previous earnings before the new ₦70,000 minimum wage, due to tax deductions and inflation.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the 6th National Gender Conference organised by the NLC National Women Commission, themed “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality: Imperative for a New NLC Gender Policy,” Ajaero described working conditions in Nigeria as increasingly difficult.

He noted that women who are breadwinners in their families are struggling to manage the new minimum wage.

“It’s becoming grossly unbearable because even electricity tariffs alone could wipe it out. It has exposed us to all sorts of hardship.

“If you want to be a committed worker and go to work for 20 to 24 days a month, the ₦70,000 will vanish. That’s the reality today, and I pity those who are single parents trying to run their homes. School fees are rising, transportation is worse, and inflation is spiraling. These are the issues we face as workers.

“The issue of implementing the minimum wage is one of the worst crimes I’ve ever seen. In some states—some of you are from those states—you just saw ₦5,000 added to your salary. I don’t understand the purpose of the consequential adjustment. This is not the doing of the NLC.

“At the national level, we achieved the ₦70,000, but for the consequential adjustments, the NLC was not consulted. Why anyone would choose to shortchange themselves is beyond me.

“In the federal civil service, the taxes deducted are even more than the minimum wage. After tax deductions, some workers are receiving less than they earned before the wage increase.

“Congress is aware that these issues are affecting people, but up to now, I haven’t received any complaint about someone earning ₦100,000 previously and now receiving ₦90,000 after the new minimum wage. If that is the case, how do you expect us to be bold?

“Many are quietly lamenting how the minimum wage has been implemented. We must ask ourselves: did we do this to ourselves?”

Also speaking, the Director of the ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, expressed concern over the gap between labour rights enshrined in national and international standards and the realities faced by workers, especially women.

Represented by Chinyere Emeka-Anuna, Senior Programme Officer for the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Phala emphasized that international labour standards, ILO’s primary tool to improve working and living conditions, must be fully enforced.

“One major obstacle preventing workers from exercising their rights is a lack of awareness. Another is the underrepresentation of women in trade union leadership, which limits their influence on gender equality policies.”

She charged the newly elected officials of the Commission to take action that will promote equal rights, power, and opportunities, and ensure increased female participation in leadership.

“There is a huge task ahead—to increase women’s participation in decision-making in the NLC and its affiliates, improve the situation of women workers, and promote gender equality in the workplace, labour market, society, and within union ranks.

“They also have a duty to organise unorganised workers, especially domestic and informal sector workers, where women dominate. I am confident this can be achieved through collective commitment to ensuring no worker is left behind.”

Outgoing Chairperson of the NLC National Women Commission, Salamatu Aliyu, raised concerns over ongoing discrimination, abuse, and harassment faced by women in workplaces and society.

She stated that women deserve equal access to opportunities, representation, and a voice in decision-making. They should have their dignity protected and be free from all forms of workplace harassment and violence.

“Women are often relegated to lower-status and lower-paid jobs and are underrepresented in leadership and decision-making processes.

“It is in this light that the Nigeria Labour Congress has deliberately taken progressive steps to promote women’s leadership in various spheres.

“These are part of our broader strategy to recognise and promote the active participation of women in trade unions, as enshrined in the NLC Gender Policy, first adopted in 2003.”

Share