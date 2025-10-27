Minimum Wage: Resident Doctors List 19 Demands To Avert Nov 1 Indefinite Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday listed 19 demands which the Federal Government must comply with to avert the November 1 indefinite strike, According to the body, the 19 demands are the minimum expectations required to avert a total and indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Saturday.

NARD’s President, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a media conference while presenting the resolutions of NARD’s Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. Recall that the meeting followed the expiration of its 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government.

Speaking on the development, Suleiman said the association had exercised patience for too long in the face of government’s inaction, warning that doctors have already begun ward rounds and patient handover ahead of the planned industrial action.

According to him, the outstanding payments and welfare issues affect not only resident doctors but all categories of health professionals, including administrative staff. Suleiman said the government currently owes doctors and other health workers across the country an estimated N38 billion in accumulated allowances, some dating back more than 10 years.

He said: “There are allowances of over two years, some for 18 months, seven months, four months and even 10 years. “There has also been a failure to review the basic salary of doctors in this country for 16 years.”

He noted that the association had suspended a five-day warning strike in September and extended its earlier ultimatum by 30 days to allow government address the demands, but the grace period had since elapsed without meaningful action.

“The Federal Government has failed to demonstrate the political will necessary to address the legitimate concerns of Nigerian resident doctors,” he said. Suleiman explained that the 19-point demand presented by NARD represents the minimum action expected from government to prevent a total collapse of service delivery in the country’s public health system.

Among the demands, he said, are the immediate payment of outstanding 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears and 2024 accoutrement allowance to doctors, as well as other pending financial entitlements owed to health workers.