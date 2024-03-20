Minimum Wage Payment: Enugu Teachers Laud Mbah

The Enugu State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has expressed profound gratitude to the state government for showing honest concern for the welfare of teachers in the state, including the extension of the state’s minimum wage to primary school teachers after several years of waiting. The teachers also noted that Mbah’s administration had in about nine months in office met four of the fivepoint demands the union presented to him on assumption of office.

The Union, which also dismissed a purported plan by some mischief-makers to incite teachers protest, added that there was no basis whatsoever for such, as the governor had wiped away their tears and restored hope in time of economic crisis. Chairman of the Enugu State NUT, Comrade Theophilus Nweke, stated this while briefing journalists in Enugu yesterday, saying Governor Mbah has demonstrated readiness to wipe away the tears of the teachers by not only paying wage awards to teachers in addition to their salaries since December 2023, but also resolving the three-year minimum wage face-off with previous administration.

“When the current administration came in, we met with them and presented our challenges to the governor. True to his word, the governor quickly set up a committee to look into the issue and on the 10th of November, they submitted their report in which it was recommended that the teachers be paid. “On 19th February, the governor called the leadership of NUT and conveyed his approval for the full implementation of the minimum wage. When the February salary came in, the teachers were paid as approved and this was greeted with wide jubilation which you saw on social media.

“As a union, we have laid down procedures of pressing home our demands and we have judiciously followed them. These approaches are yielding the required results. Calling for outright protest has never been part of it and we won’t promote such. “The five-point requests we made to the governor are receiving adequate attention. Four have already been implemented and the fifth one is underway.” He called on the teachers to reciprocate the governor’s gestures through total dedication to their duties.