Minimum Wage: Osun Workers Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

…Say no vacancy in Abere Government House

…Why We’re Pro-Workers- Adeleke

Workers in Osun State, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor Ademola Adeleke, saying there is no vacancy in the Osun State Government House come 2026.

The workers said though, the full endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office will be done at the 2025 May Day rally at Osogbo, declaring that they were behind the governor.

The declarations were made by the labour leaders at the appreciation rally organised for the Governor over the new minimum wage and the many pro-labour policies and programmes of his administration.

Addressing hundreds of workers who attended the rally under the leadership of the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo and the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Bimbo Fasasi told the Governor and workers that the state workforce is overwhelmed by the passionate support of the Governor for the workers’ welfare since he assumed office.

Comrade Arapasopo said the records of the Governor on workers’ welfare are unrivalled and unprecedented in the history of Osun governance, declaring that “Mr Governor has made landmark achievements which touched the heartland minds of every Osun worker.

“We therefore gather here to show appreciation to Mr Governor for his uncommon care and support for workers. We are hereby declaring that come 2026, there will be no vacancy in Abere Government House.

“We are satisfied with your exceptional performance, not just for workers but across all sectors in Osun state. Your good work is everywhere.

“By May Day of 2025, we will officially endorse you for a second term as a performing and responsive Governor. For the re-election, we stand solidly at your back and by your side”, the NLC chairman declared.

Corroborating the NLC Chairman, the TUC State Chairman, Comrade Fasasi said Governor Adeleke as a pro-labour leader has the unwavering support of the unions, declaring “Governor Adeleke is our man now and beyond 2026.

“We are ever grateful for your love for workers. We are with you. Workers are with you. Families and associates of workers are with you. You are truly light and the light is shining on us and our families”, the TUC Chairman announced.

Responding amidst dance and songs, Governor Adeleke who led the crowd with the rhythm of “Eminikanloye, Koleye Eninkankan” expressed appreciation to the workforce for their open endorsement and approval of his performance in office, pledging to do more in service of workers and the people of the state.

“To me, every worker deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. The government has a duty to fully attend to the welfare of workers, especially the bureaucracy that is the engine room of the government.

“It is a sin to neglect workers’ welfare. I affirm my passionate commitment to workers’ welfare, now and all the time. The more we have the resources, the more we will deepen our pro-workers’ programmes and policies.

“We are doing that because there is a link between Osun informal and formal workers. Until we complete the agro-industrialisation of Osun state, the civil service remains the main driver of the state economy. So any care for the public service is largely a support for all Osun people.

“With your support, I will push ahead with the implementation of our five-point agenda for which workers welfare is Number One. Together, we shall take Osun to greater heights”, the Governor told the cheering workers.

