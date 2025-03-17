Minimum Wage: Obasanjo Accuses Labour Leaders Of Betrayal

Share

Former Nigerian President from 1999 to 2007, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has heavily criticised the N70,000 minimum wage approved by President Bola Tinubu-led government, arguing that it is insufficient to cover workers’ basic needs such as transportation, food, and housing.

New Telegraph recalls that the President Tinubu administration approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage last year, following negotiations with labour union leaders.

However, many critics, including economic experts and civil society groups, have argued that the amount fails to match the rising cost of living in the country.

Correspondingly, Obasanjo who spoke in his newly released book, “Nigeria: Past and Future”, accused labour leaders of betraying workers by prioritising personal interests over collective welfare.

“The minimum wage does not even cover transportation costs for some workers, let alone food, housing, and family upkeep. That is the situation in Nigeria in the third decade of the 21st century,” he wrote.

Obasanjo further alleged that many union leaders have become politically ambitious, making them ineffective compared to the expectations set by the founding fathers of labour movements in Nigeria.

“Because of their political ambitions, most union leaders are ineffective compared to the founding fathers’ expectations.

“The workers thereby become victims of selfish leaders who use their positions to achieve political heights. Rather than negotiate in the interest of the workers, they do sabre-rattling, and they are called into the room, and money in large amounts is stuffed into their hands, and they keep quiet.

“That has been the case since 2015. And, if anything, it is going from bad to worse.”

With inflation at record highs and economic hardship worsening, Obasanjo’s comments are expected to fuel fresh debates over whether the current wage structure is adequate for Nigerian workers.

