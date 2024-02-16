Minimum Wage: No Offer Has Been Made By Parties, No Figure Negotiated –TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has asked President Bola Tinubu to call his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in order to stop peddling speculative and uninformed comments on the on-going National Minimum Wage negotiations.

Secretary-General of the TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, described Onanuga’s claims of government being unable to pay public servants a N100, 000 or more National Minimum Wage if such were approved, as insensitive, and an indication of government’s disconnect from the realities faced by millions of hardworking Nigerians striving to make ends meet.

He said: “Such speculative statements undermine the fundamental principles of fair compensation and perpetuate the cycle of economic inequality. President Tinubu’s government owes workers a duty to advocate policies that promote decent wages and ensure reasonable standard of living for all citizens. “Furthermore, the Federal and state governments, employers and labour are in the preliminary stages of negotiations for the New National Minimum Wage in accordance with the constitution.

“No proposals have been made by any of the negotiating partners, including the Presidency; no offer has been made or negotiated. So, the President’s spokesman in bandying around figures is merely being mischievous. “We stand united in our demand for transparency, accountability and respect for the dignity of all workers. The President must act swiftly to restore faith in the government’s commitment to economic justice and to reject any notion that suggests otherwise.”