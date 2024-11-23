Minimum Wage: NLC Insist On December 1 Ultimatum

Share

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its December 1, 2024, deadline for state governors to implement the new minimum wage.

The Labour Union who disclosed this in a statement issued by NLC’s Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Benson Upah warned that non-compliance with the directive will not be tolerated.

Ubah emphasized that the ultimatum remains unchanged, urging state governments to finalize agreements with labour unions before the deadline, noting that states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Plateau have taken significant steps to comply.

Explaining further, he stated that Sokoto has initiated wage adjustment proposals, while Taraba and Plateau recently approved an N70,000 minimum wage.

Similarly, Zamfara state has put in plans for implementation after verifying its workforce.

However, states such as Cross River, Osun, and Imo remain in negotiation or unresponsive.

This has raised concerns about meeting the deadline set by NLC.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) continue to monitor compliance across the nation, advocating for fair wages amidst rising inflation.

