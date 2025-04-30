Minimum Wage: NLC Frowns On Non-Implementation By Govs

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has frowned over the non implementation of the new minimum wage and the Consequential Adjustments by some state governors.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, said this at the 6th National Gender Conference organised by the NLC National Women Commission yesterday in Abuja.

The conference was with the theme,”Accelerate Action for Gender Equality: Imperative for a new NLC Gender Policy,”.

Ajaero said the salaries of some workers were currently below the amount they were receiving before the new minimum wage of N70,000 was implemented, as a result of taxes and inflation.

According to him, this is becoming grossly unbearable because even electricity tariff will take that off the salary. This has exposed us to all sorts of danger.

He said: “If you want to be a serious worker and go to work for 24 days or 20 days a month, the N70,000 will disappear, that’s a fact today. “School fees seem to be rising, transportation is worse, inflation is going high.

These are issues that confront us as workers. “The issue of implementing a minimum wage is the worst crime I have ever seen.”

