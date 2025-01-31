Minimum Wage: NLC Commends Implementation By Sokoto Governor

Share

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter, has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for implementing the N70,000 minimum wage across all sectors of civil servants in January 2025.

Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Jungle, NLC Chairman in Sokoto State, expressed his happiness over the development, praising the governor’s fulfillment of his pledge to commence payments.

Jungle urged civil servants to cooperate and reciprocate the government’s gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties.

He noted that the minimum wage payment was a significant achievement, acknowledging Sokoto State as one of the first states to implement the new wage structure as approved by the Federal Government.

Currently, at least 28 states still use the old salary structure. The chairman, part of the verification committee, stated that they aimed to verify 10,000 workers from the health ministry, with 7,000 already verified and paid using the new minimum wage structure.

Jungle identified six ghost workers during the screening and vowed to eliminate ghost workers from the state civil service.

He clarified that the ongoing workforce bio-data capturing was unrelated to the new salary payments and urged civil servants to support the government, regardless of political difference.

