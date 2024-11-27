 Minimum Wage: NLC, Civil Servants Praise Gov Yusuf

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has been commended for fulfilling his promise to implement the ₦71,000 minimum wage in November.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Malam Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Tuesday, highlighted commendations from the Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Office of the State Head of Service (HoS).

The statement quoted the Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, and the NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru A. Inuwa, urging civil servants to redouble their dedication to duty by exhibiting efficiency, professionalism, and integrity to enhance productivity.

They noted that the implementation of the new minimum wage would significantly improve the living standards of civil servants and boost their morale, enabling them to focus more effectively on their duties.

The gesture, according to the statements, would further strengthen the relationship between employees and the state government, fostering a harmonious working environment.

The state labour union also appealed to Governor Yusuf to extend the new minimum wage implementation to pensioners.

They emphasized that including pensioners in the policy would demonstrate the governor’s generosity and commitment to improving the standard of living for retirees.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, Governor Yusuf signed the ₦71,000 minimum wage into law for state civil servants and pledged to implement it by the end of November.

