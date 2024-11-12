Minimum Wage: Nasarawa Tertiary Institutions Issue 7-Day Ultimatum To Down Tools

Share

The academic and non-academic staff of higher institutions of learning in Nasarawa State under the umbrella of Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) have issued a 7-day ultimatum to the State Government to implement its N70,000 minimum wage, consequential adjustment and promotions or face industrial action.

The unions which issued the threat in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lafia, said the ultimatum takes effect from Monday, 11th November, 2024.

The unions are pressing home implementation of the N70, 000 minimum wage which was according to the unions implemented for core civil servants including consequential adjustment and promotions on July, 2024 with one month arrears cleared.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of JUNTSI, Comrade Samson Gbande, dated 11th November and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday, said the affected institutions are yet to enjoy the “Largesse” of the state government.

The statement listed the institutions to include: Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic Lafia, the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, the College of Education, Akwanga.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Abdullahi Sule had approved the constitution of a committee to engage with the State Organised Labour Representatives to ensure a successful implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act 2024 which mandates the payment of 70,000 to civil servants headed by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

