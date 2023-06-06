Minimum Wage: Labour demands N.2m for workers

Following the crisis currently rocking the country over the removal of the subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu, organised labour under the aegis of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has demand- ed that the minimum wage for workers be increased from N30,000 to N200 000. While advocating for a status quo ante with regard to PMS pump price as discussion continues, the Congress in a communiqué issued yesterday and signed by the President, Comrade (Engr.) Festus Osifo, and the Secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Abba Toro, said the minimum wage should be increased from the current N30, 000 to N200, 000 before the end of June 2023 with consequential adjustment on Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), like feeding, transport, housing, etc. According to TUC, a representative of state governors will be party to this communiqué and all the governors must commit to implement the new minimum wage, adding that there should be a tax holiday for employees both in government and private sector that earn less than N200,000 or $500 monthly, whichever is higher.

It also noted that a PMS allowance should be introduced for those earning between N200, 000 and N500, 000 or $500 to $1,200, whichever is higher. The communiqué partly reads: “The exchange rate for re- tailing PMS in the country must be kept within a limit of +- 2 per cent for the next 10 years where the fluctuation is more than two per cent, the minimum wage will automatically increase at the same rate. “Setting up an intervention fund where the government will be paying N10 per litre on all locally consumed PMS. The primary purpose of this fund is to solve perennial and protracted national issues in edu- cation, health and housing. A governance structure that will include labour, civil society and government will be put in place to manage the implementation. “Federal government should provide mass transit vehicles for all categories of the populace. “State governments should immediately set up a subsidised transportation system to reduce the pressure on workers and stu- dents. The framework around this will be worked out. “Immediate review of the National Health Insurance Scheme to cover more Nigerians and prevent drugs being out of stock.”