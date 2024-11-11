Minimum Wage: Kano Workers Salaries Increase By 100%

Share

…As N150bn Earmarks

Kano State government has earmarked the whopping sum of N150,996,352,990.82 for payment of monthly salaries and allowances to the civil servants and political office holders respectively in the state.

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf had on Friday presented the proposed 2025 appropriation bill to the tune of N549,160,417,663.00.

Addressing journalists at his office on Monday, the Commissioner, Ministry of Planning and Budget, Musa Suleman Shanono said the amount is based on the approval of the new minimum wage policy by Governor Yusuf.

According to him, the amount is out of the proposed recurrent expenditure for the 2025 fiscal year, which is estimated to be N236,525,504,990, 82, representing 43 per cent of the total estimated budget size.

“Gentlemen of the Press, the total Recurrent Expenditure for the incoming fiscal year 2025 is estimated at N236,525,504,990, 82 representing 43% of the total.

