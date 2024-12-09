Minimum Wage: Judiciary Workers Shut Down Benue Court

Share

The members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (NUJ), Benue State Chapter have locked up the gates of the state High Court in Makurdi over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

New Telegraph gathered that the members of the union barricaded the gate and prevented entry into the premises on Monday morning.

According to the Assistant Secretary of the union in the state, Jooli David, this action was a result of the non-implementation of the N75,000 new minimum wage to members as promised by the state government.

David said that the union had on Friday, issued notification of indefinite strike action over non-payment of the new minimum wage.

The union which claimed to be following the directive of the national body and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on indefinite strike action as of December, 2, noted that the state chapter of the union had no option but to embark on strike from December, 6.

The union in the state had addressed a letter to the state governor, titled, ‘Notification of Indefinite Strike Action Over Non-Implementation of New Minimum Wage.

