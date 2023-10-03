Minimum Wage Increase: Rep Aluko Lauds Tinubu

…Urges FG to consider other Nigerians for palliatives

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Yinka Aluko, has commended the Federal Government for the provisional salary increment of #35,000 for federal Civil servants in the country which will last for a period of six months.

The lawmaker representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly gave the commendation on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, while fielding questions from journalists on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

While commending the initiative, Aluko noted that the government can do better not necessarily by increasing the minimum wage of civil servants, but by looking into some other critical areas that will solve problems and will have general effects on all citizens rather than Civil servants alone.

He said: “The salary increment is a commendable effort but I believe that the Government could do better not necessarily in terms of giving money to civil servants. There are some areas that can be critically considered for palliative not just civil servants but all Nigerians.

“Although we know the civil servants are critical but we also know that their population is not more than the general public, though it’s believed that whatever goes to the civil servants there will be a multiplier effect on the public.”

He also commended the efforts of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for being one of the first sets of Governors to implement a 10,000 Naira payment to state workers and pensioners.

The Federal Lawmaker noted that the distribution of palliatives in the state was not influenced by political factors and described the process as fair and accessible to all.

Dr Aluko, who appealed to the trade Unions to be patient with the government, also admonished Federal government to do more in ensuring that life is more meaningful to Nigerians.

“We must unite, and be prepared to make sacrifices, while the government also needs to step up,” “he added.

Hon. Aluko also called on the Federal Government to improve the quality of life of the citizens with increased investment in Transportation, Infrastructure, Security and Education, as these, according to him, would go a long way in solving problems confronting the country.

Speaking on the moribund industries and companies in the country, the Lawmaker, who is the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialization, said it is pertinent for the government to urgently address the issue of epileptic power supply so as to revive the moribund industries .

“Reviving dormant factories and ensuring the continued productivity of existing ones requires addressing the electricity supply issue. Additionally, tackling security concerns is vital to facilitate the movement of raw materials and receive government backing.” he added.

While speaking on the independence celebration, the Lawmaker posited that Nigeria is not stagnant as many may view it . “We are making progress, and it’s a forward momentum. Where Nigeria was at independence is not where we find ourselves today”.

“Nigeria has significant achievements to mark its 63rd anniversary. Maintaining national unity in the face of numerous challenges is a noteworthy accomplishment. Additionally, the successful transition from 1999 is another cause for celebration.

Nevertheless, there’s a need for improvement in our moral values, starting with families while all institutions should actively address this responsibility, the Lawmaker declared.

Dr Aluko, also spoke on the unity been experienced and exhibited among members of the 10th National Assembly stressing that there is strong cooperation among members of the Green Chamber, and assured that they plan to extend this synergy to include members of the State Houses of Assembly, with the aim of improving governance and delivering more dividends of democracy at the state levels.

According to him, he has used his position to facilitate federal appointments to his constituency, provided some people with relief material while he would soon embark on more programmes as benefits and dividends of democracy.