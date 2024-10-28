Minimum Wage: FG Restates Commitment To Full Implementation 

Share

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to the full implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage in the country.

the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, stated this on Monday at the State House, Abuja after he met with the President, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on the compliance level by the state governments, Akume applauded Governors who had commenced the implementation of the policy saying the issue of the new national minimum wage remained central to the Tinubu’s administration.

“The issue of the new minimum wage has always been central to the thinking of the government of President Bola Tinubu, and that was why he quickly assembled.

They put in place a tripartite arrangement to look at all the issues, and this was properly carried out. The governors were represented. The federal government was represented. The organized private sector was also part of it. So we arrived at the new minimum wage.”

He expressed satisfaction with the compliance level so far, adding that the increased wage above N70,000 by State Governors was commendable and should be encouraged.

“We are very satisfied with it. And, some state governments have started implementing, others have even gone beyond 70. So I believe that there’s no problem with that whatsoever,” he said.

Akume appealed to other Governors who are yet to announce the minimum wage to do so and begin the payment.

“We applaud those who have started, those who have not started. We just want to appeal to them to start the payment. What is that? What is it, at the level of the federal government? Is it fully, as the federal government has done? Is it in terms of full implementation? Quite frankly, the federal government is totally committed. It’s, there’s no half measure about this at all. It’s full, okay”.

Akume further disclosed that he discussed other state matters with the President.

