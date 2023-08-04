Minimum Wage: Expect Double Of Current Salary, Tinubu’s Aide Tells NLC

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity has assured Nigerian workers to be calm and expect nothing less than double of current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.



Ngelale who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on the plans of President Tinubu-led administration to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Friday gave the assurance.

He said, “I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling the current minimum wage.

“As of June 36 states have received N300 billion more than they had received in any previous month in the last two years. They already have more money right now.

“The federal government on its part is making sure it brings down the cost of food and energy by supporting transport companies and coming up with agriculture intervention as well as SMEs capitalization.

“States have all agreed during the last NEC meeting that they would support the new minimum wage.”