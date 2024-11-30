Minimum Wage: C’River To Commence Strike Over Non-Implementation

Share

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cross River State Chapter, on Saturday, revealed its plan to embark on strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

The State Chairman of the TUC, Mr Monday Ogbodum said the negotiation with the state government is still ongoing, but there won’t be any going back on the strike if the need arises.

According to the Labour Unions, the strike is fixed to commence on Sunday midnight if the state government fails to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000.

However, Ogbodum said except the Cross River government implements the new wage regime, there would be no going back on the industrial action.

“Yes, we are still in talks with the government. We had a meeting on Thursday and another one on Friday that ended late in the evening.

“There is going to be another meeting today (Saturday), but that is not to say things are well, though the government has shown some level of seriousness.

“Our position is that even if we sign any document or agreement today, that does not still amount to implementation,’’ he said.

