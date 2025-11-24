Minimum Pension: Retirees Demand N60,000

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the SouthWest zone has demanded N60,000 minimum pension from the region’s governors, starting from 2026.

The association’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Olusegun Abatan, announced this in Ibadan on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting of NUP Chairmen and Secretaries in the zone. Abatan stated that the living conditions of pensioners in the region had not really improved, thus requiring urgent action.

The spokesman, therefore, appealed to governors in the SouthWest to increase the minimum pension to N60,000 as the new minimum wage commences in 2026. He said that increasing the minimum pension would enhance pensioners’ conditions, welfare and livelihood.

“It is quite unfortunate that pensioners’ condition has remained the same. “However, some states, such as Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti, have started waking up, while Lagos and Oyo States are on top of their mandate to take care of pensioners. “2026 is another salary review year, and we pensioners demand N60,000 as minimum pension.

“We appeal to governors in the South-West to carry pensioners along during their budget preparation for them to table their demands,” he said.

Abatan, while speaking on national security matters, said the union was saddened by the abduction of the 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the murder of Brig.-Gen. Musa Uba, while on duty. “We appeal to the Federal Government to seek help from the international community, not only from America.

“It could be from France, Germany and others,” he said. Abatan called on politicians and political parties to be mature in the way they play their political game in order not to plunge the country into crisis.

He noted that politicians’ actions and inaction could affect the masses, who, unlike many politicians with travel documents, have nowhere to escape to during crises.