Minimah Has No Power To Suspend Me From NBF-Omo-Agege

Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Azania Omo – Agege has rubbished claims in that he has been suspended by the federation. In a telephone interview from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is currently attending a meeting of the Africa boxing Confederation, Omo Agege said the President, Lt. General Kenneth Minimah, has no power to suspend him because he has ceased to be president of the federation according to the constitution.

“Our constitution stipulates that you can only serve for 12 years after which you disengage from the board. General Mini- mah has been in the federation in executive capacity since 2010. Before the last federation election, we had agreement that he would handover to me two years after the election as the vice President but rather than doing that, he incited the Federation board against me just because I faulted his decision to withdraw Nigeria from the IBA.

“How can you denounce Nigeria membership from IBA just because they have issues with IOC, you now want to join a newly-created association. I stood against it because I knew it will affect our boxers and we may end up not having boxers at Commonwealth, Olympic Games and All African Games.

“In the absence of the President, the constitution emphasize that the Vice President should step in but he choose General Ola to chair a meeting which was against my office. “The meeting itself was illegal because there was no agenda. I told Ola he can’t chair a meeting when I am around.

The President has no right according to the constitution to appoint a member to chair a meeting when the Vice President is available is abuse of power and a slap on our constitution which we all vowed to defend. “General Minimah is currently suspended by the International Boxing federation and he should stop parading himself as President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation because his tenure has ended according to the constitution.”