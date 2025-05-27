MINILS Staff Kick Against Issa Aremu’s Reappointment As DG

Share

Staff of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) in Ilorin, Kwara State, have rejected the reappointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as Director-General of the Institute, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the reports submitted by the institute’s three labour unions to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment before making a final decision.

President Tinubu had, earlier, renewed Aremu’s tenure—originally set to expire on May 17, 2025—for another four years.

Addressing staff on Monday under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee, the chairpersons of the three in-house unions—Ruth Ejechi (Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions), Idris Abdulmajeed (Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions), and Joel Afolayan (Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Allied Institutions)—accused Aremu of maladministration, high-handedness, and mismanagement during his first tenure.

Describing his administration as “experimental,” the union leaders claimed that it disrupted the institute’s progress. Their position was presented by Comrade Afolayan.

“It became necessary to document and present our thoughts today, especially in light of the misgivings not only about our dear premier institute but also about its most valuable and resourceful human resources,” Afolayan stated.

The unions lamented that while the institute had, for decades, achieved notable successes despite limited resources, the last four years under Aremu’s leadership nearly “sank the ship.”

“Past administrations were led by individuals with strong intellectual capacity, public relations acumen, and workplace ethics. The past four years, however, lacked these qualities,” the unions declared.

They further alleged that Aremu, who came from outside the public service, was unfamiliar with the administrative structure of government institutions and failed to adapt.

“He was unteachable and focused only on himself. Staff development was abandoned, and the workforce suffered.”

Meanwhile, in a letter of appreciation to President Tinubu after receiving his reappointment letter at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja on Monday, Aremu pledged to build on his achievements and align the institute with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

He said the reappointment was a privilege and a renewed opportunity to promote labour education, industrial harmony, and youth empowerment through skills acquisition programmes.

“I am highly privileged to be reappointed at a time of far-reaching reforms under a deliberate, patriotic, and audacious President,” Aremu stated.

He added that the reappointment would enable him to further promote citizen and labour engagement in support of the Tinubu administration’s reforms in the labour sector.

Share