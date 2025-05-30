MINILS DG: Mgt Denies Issa Aremu’s Re-Appointment Claim

Share

The Management of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) has expressed deep concern over series of misleading claims made in the media by the former Director-General of the institute, Mr. Issa Aremu, regarding his purported re-appointment and the state of affairs at the Institute.

To set the record straight, the management in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital said: “We categorically state that Mr. Aremu’s assertions are false, baseless, and intentionally misleading. These claims appear to be a deliberate attempt to damage the image and integrity of the Institute and its dedicated workforce.

“Mr. Aremu duly completed his statutory four-year tenure on 17th May 2025 and handed over, albeit reluctantly, to the most senior Director in accordance with public service regulations. Contrary to these regulations, Mr. Aremu publicly declared he was merely “stepping aside” and has since been presenting himself as the reappointed Director-General.

“This is entirely inaccurate. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, under whose purview the Institute operates, has not communicated any formal reappointment or new leadership directive to the Institute.”

The management added that despite Mr. Aremu’s continued media appearances and assertions of a phantom reappointment, they remain confident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his steadfast commitment to the rule of law and due process, will act in accordance with the provisions of the National Institute for Labour Studies Act regarding the appointment of the Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The management has described as entirely false and fictitious Mr. Aremu’s recent allegations, ranging from claims of religiously motivated agitations to criticisms of his performance, absenteeism, and workplace conduct, saying that “these

narratives are a desperate bid to garner public sympathy and obscure the reality of his tenure, which was marred by incompetence, authoritarianism, and disregard for institutional norms”.

“Despite the challenges imposed by outdated facilities, insufficient resources, and lack of motivation during Mr. Aremu’s administration, MINILS has exceeded the Federal Government’s training targets. This achievement stands as a testament to the resilience, professionalism, and commitment of our workforce, who continue to uphold the Institute’s mandate with dedication.

“We urge the general public to disregard these fabrications in their entirety and to seek information only from official and verifiable sources. Additionally, we caution all stakeholders against engaging in any financial transactions or commitments with Mr. Aremu under the pretext of representing the Institute. The Management will not be held responsible for any such dealings.

“MINILS remains steadfast in its mission to become a regional centre of excellence in labour studies and a globally renowned labour institution,” the statement added.

