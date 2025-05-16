Mini Strokes Linked To Long-Lasting Fatigue–Study

Share

A new study has found that a temporary ‘mini-stroke’ can have a lasting effect on the victim’s life for as much as a year. Results of the study was published May 14 in the journal ‘Neurology’.

Prolonged fatigue is common in people who’ve suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA), according to the researchers.

More than half of the people who suffered a TIA reported significant fatigue that lasted up to a year, the duration of the study, researchers said.

Transient ischemic attacks are referred to as “mini-strokes” because they involve a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain that does not result in permanent brain damage, as does a full-fledged stroke, researchers said.

“People with a transient ischemic attack can have symptoms such as face drooping, arm weakness or slurred speech and these resolve within a day,” said senior researcher Dr. Boris Modrau, a clinical associate professor at Aalborg University Hospital in Denmark.

“However, some have reported continued challenges including reduced quality of life, thinking problems, depression, anxiety and fatigue,” Modrau said in a news release.

“Our study found that for some people, fatigue was a common symptom that lasted up to one year after the transient ischemic attack.”

For the new study, researchers followed for a year 354 people with an average age of 70 who suffered a mini-stroke.

Patients completed questionnaires about their fatigue levels within the first two weeks of their TIA, and again three, six and 12 months later.

Fatigue could include overall tiredness, physical tiredness, reduced activity, reduced motivation and mental fatigue.

