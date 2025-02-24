Mini-Grids: FG Tasked With Strict Utilisation Of $70m Facility

Share

A former Director of Renewable Energy Centre at the University of Ilorin, Prof. Clement Akoshile, has urged the Federal Government to ensure the strict application of the $70 million recently secured from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

In an interview with with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that the fund, if well applied, would transform Nigeria.

It was reported that President Bola Tinubu secured $70 million from IFC as funding for the minigrid projects and to expand gas distribution during the recent Africa Energy Summit in Dar Salam, Tanzania.

The fund is said to be part of a $1 billion facility set up by the IFC through grants from the Rockefeller Foundation and the African Development Bank.

The Managing Director of the IFC, Makhtar Diop, said Nigeria was the first country to benefit from the fund and that the fund was set up to finance renewable energy projects.

Akoshile further said it was a good development that Nigeria secured the fund. He warned against misusing the fund, adding that there are fertile projects that the fund can be used to finance.

He also advised that research should be taken more seriously so as to innovate new and better ways of producing things and service delivery He said: “The money must not be squandered. It should be wisely spent.

There is what is called research. It is when you study, you find out what is the component. How do you expand on the usefulness? How do you safeguard the usefulness? How do you benefit the people who are supposed to take the benefit from it? That is what network of studies should go to research institutions.

It should be dedicated to research. “The situation where you think researchers are making money out of research is useless thinking. If there is no research, you will always be a buyer.

And when you are a buyer, you are dependent on the seller. And if the seller is outside the country, then you are at his mercy.

So, there must be money specially dedicated for research, such as Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Geology, Engineering, and all should be well taken care of. Social studies, how the society can benefit from it.

“Because if it is only the money makers that are benefiting from it, the people will continue to suffer from it. They will say they give you, but you are not benefiting from it.

“I pray that God will touch people’s hearts, and they will make sure that we all benefit from it. We should not be one person, multimillion, a thousand people begging for a kind of cake and not bread now.”

Akoshile, also a former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS), said that there was the need to pay attention to the power sector.

He noted that the national grid was obsolete, adding that there should be massive investments to upgrade the national grid to improve power distribution in the country.

He also said there was the need to expand gas distribution in the country. He, however, cautioned that safety measures must be adhered to. Akoshile said: “Thank God that we are not forgotten.

Nigeria has been very unlucky such that in the midst of plenty, she is suffering like an angry man. If you look at it, we have a lot of oil all the way into the middle belt of the country.

And if you come on, we have minerals and other things that are there. It is not the problem of allocation. It is the problem of implementation. “We need the gas distribution, but we need the safety regulation.

The situation where people are falling down to a tanker that tumbled just to get the petrol, shows that there is no current security procedure to go with the tankers.

There should now be a draft that if such a tanker accident happens, there should be an immediate drive of security to prevent people from going there. “That should be the first thing that immediately happens.

There should be reports to the security who are designated to protect the area, so that the thing can flow freely and find its own level until it is capped. Then the capping technique should be perfected so that what is lost can be minimised.”

He added: “For gas, it is more dangerous than the petroleum tankers. It is gaseous. If an accident happens, it is pressing the air, and if it is pressing the air, not only will it happen, the flame will just be travelling far and making its journey, and that is very, very dangerous.

It consumes rapidly. So a security protective measure should be done. If you are going to protect the environment using the gas, the distribution network should be good.

