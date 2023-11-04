Mini Bags Reign Supreme

From the runway to the red carpet, mini handbags reign supreme. So pare down your possessions and pick up one of the accessories styles in structured shapes and pretty shades that have refused to gout of trend. The theme is downsizing, and the target is bags.

Replace your totes and big handbags with fashion’s tiny bags. Barely big enough to hold your keys, wallet and phone most of the time, these baby bags give your look that girly looks without weighing you down literally.

Think about your mini bag as a functional accent piece which has the ability to turn an otherwise simple outfit into something truly eye-catching. It’s something you can pair with most outfits for a flamboyant look.

For some years now, mini bags have become the must-have accessory on the runways and in the wardrobes of fashion’s biggest stars. Carrying a mini bag force you to narrow down your essentials to your truest essential items.

It’s a bit like that feeling you get when you go out without any kind of bag, without needing to carry around so much. There’s a freedom to it that you have to embrace to truly love a mini bag.

TIPS

For a pop of colour without going overboard, team a blazer and flared jeans with a bright coloured mini bag.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, level up your sexy jumpsuit with a black mini bag.

Denim works brilliantly with a mini bag for many of the same reasons a trench coat does. It’s a classic piece which isn’t going to take away attention from your bag as the central focal point of your outfit.

The laid-back vibes denim brings are also an excellent way to push back against the risk of looking like you are trying too hard.

Mini shoulder bag comes in a fun croc print and diverse fun colours that will go with everything and is a great versatile bag to dress up or down.

It’s the perfect size for your essentials and light enough to hold all night.