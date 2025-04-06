Miners’ Death: Otti Charges Security Agents To Go After Killers

Share

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on Sunday called on security agencies in the State to go after the unidentified gunmen who ambushed and killed two Chinese miners and a police officer at a mining site in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Governor Otti, enraged by the unprovoked attack on innocent persons, urged security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said Otti assured that his administration would provide all necessary support to security agencies to ensure that the killers do not go unpunished.

He said that beyond creating an enabling environment for businesses and economic activities to thrive, the government has remained committed to safeguarding lives and property through adequate support to security outfits across the State.

Ekeoma added that the Governor described the attack as bearing the “imprimatur of terrorism,” which should be strongly condemned by all people of good conscience.

He also revealed that the Governor pledged to intensify security collaboration with neighboring states to strengthen a formidable security architecture that would prevent criminals from infiltrating Abia to perpetrate crimes.

Otti extended his condolences to the Nigeria Police Force, the Chinese Embassy, and the families and loved ones of the victims. He prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

