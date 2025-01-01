Miners Commend 5 -Year Mining Ban Reversal In Zamfara

Share

Some stakeholders in the mining sector have commended the Federal Government for reversing the five year ban on mineral exploration activities in Zamfara.

The stakeholders made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, recently announced the reversal of the ban on mining exploration in Zamfara,citing significant improvement of security situation in the state.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government banned all forms of mining exploration activities in Zamfara in 2019, following alarming reports of banditry and its link to illegal mining. Mr Dele Ayankele,the National President, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) thanked the minister for the move, explaining that the ban deprived government of accruable revenues.

Ayankele stated that insecurity and banditry, which led to the ban, had also resulted in unnecessary budgetary allocations being wasted to maintain peace in the area.

“This is not to talk of unquantifiable losses to the mining lease holders in Zamfara, who might have lost their titles due to non-remittances of appropriate fees and levies as at when due

. “Also holders may have experienced the inability to service loans and its attendant piling debts, rotten equipment, loss of manpower and social embarrassments due to inability to service family livelihoods,“ he said.

He commended the minster of solid minerals on efforts leading to the ban reversal.

According to him, the effectiveness of the move will be determined by the measures put in place to sustain the security recorded in the state.

He acknowledged the determination of the minister to secure mining sites across the country, particularly through inter-ministerial collaborations.

“All these will be unveiled early in the coming year, as lease holders attempt to resume mining operations,“ he said.

Similarly, Patrick Odiegwu, the Secretary of the Association of Miners and Processors of Barite (AMABOP), described the reversal as a step in the right direction and a welcome development.

Share

Please follow and like us: