Mĩńèè Movie, Advocating More Focus On Mental Health, Organ Harvesting Premieres

Mĩńèè, a movie which tells a captivating story of how mental health, the rising pandemic of Organ harvesting and dysfunctional family makes a great impact in every society has finally hit the cinemas across Nigeria. To bring the compelling story to reality, Nollywood’s very best notable actors. Kezy Kome, Ebere Nwizu, Segun Arinze, Ireti Doyle, Daniel Etim Efiong and many others went deep into the street life to potray how a dysfunctional family can spiral into breakdown of law and order in the society.

Speaking about her experiences featuring in the movie as one of the lead actresses, Delta State born actress Kezy Kome, who is also the Executive producer of the movie, Mĩńèè said that working in the ghetto was a mixed feelings of both exhilarating and challenging. “It felt really good trying to walk in the shoes of people struggling and actually living in those not very comfortable environments, it helped me understand the intricacies of people’s experiences.”

For Kome, who studied Acting for Television and Film at Vancouver Film School, Canada, her biggest challenge in making the character she portrayed look real was learning to speak pidgin English all through the movie. As a street girl hustling to survive, she became a bus driver which tasked her into learning to drive a manual bus in the movie. Speaking on why the movie Minee is timely in Nigeria presently, kezy kome, stated, “Mĩńèè the movie is a true depiction of what happens in the ghetto area and environment.

A lot of prostitutes we see in the street aint enjoying what they do but circumstances pushed most of them into it. Also most drug addicts are people living with trauma and to try to hide from those trauma by taking drugs to numb the pain. It’s what we see a lot in Nigeria today and because the society has no way of rehabilitating these people, they keep getting worse. Human parts trafficking is also a menace in Nigeria and not much is done to stop it. “As a person I always believe people have reasons for their actions especially when it doesn’t make sense to a lame man.

Mĩńèè further reiterated that belief. I also learnt that there are other choices beside doing drugs, prostitution and other illegal stuff to get by. There are legit hustle that anybody can do and he or she will be fine.” Amstel Malta Box Office reality TV winner, and Nollywood actress, Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu who was also in the movie said that the premiere of the movie Mĩńèè is timely because mental health awareness is also celebrated in the month of October.

“The unveil of movie Mĩńèè is timely because it borders on Mental Health. And we just celebrated World Mental Health day. People underestimate the power of a healthy mind and the power of an unhealthy mind. Take the story of late musician, Mohbad, for example, see how that affected his life. “Through this movie, I learnt that having a Father figure is very important and it hasnt been emphasized enough through the Media or Arts industry. An unbalanced child equates an unbalanced society,” she said.