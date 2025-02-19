Share

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has descrribed the late Afenifere Deputy Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as a dogged fighter for true Federal Republic.

Mimiko, in a statement made available to newsmen after he visited the Adebanjo’s Lagos home, said the departedelder statesman was “A dogged fighter, an Awoist, and an unrepentant fighter for a true Federal Republic.”

According to him, Pa Adebanjo was a ” tough, resilient, strong, unwavering and, I dare say, iron-willed Federalist and statesman.

Pa Adebanjo has been known to me for a substantial part of my adult life and was more closely known in the past three decades.

“In all these times, he was a man who said his mind no matter who was involved. He did not cower, did not mince words, and said it as he felt even when you found his position disagreeable.”

Appreciating the support the deceased gave to him, Mimiko said Adebanjo “at all times opened his doors to me and shared his insights on all issues.

“He was particularly supportive of our efforts in Ondo State between 2009 and 2017.”

On the personality of Adebanjo, Mimiko said: “Love him or hate him, he was a dogged fighter, an Awoist, an unrepentant fighter for a truly Federal Republic,” adding that “his demise offers all yet another opportunity to reflect deeply on our country’s prospects as a united nation, poised for meaningful development and a major global player.”

Mimiko said Adebanjo “has done his bit and history has recorded every part of his sojourn here on earth.”

