Mimiko Seeks Stronger Laws, Accountability Against Preventable Maternal Mortality

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has called for urgent legal and activist action to address Nigeria’s high rate of preventable maternal deaths, describing the situation as a violation of women’s fundamental human rights.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA) Week in Akure, Mimiko urged FIDA and other civil society organisations to hold governments accountable through strategic litigation and sustained advocacy.

Speaking on the theme “Turning Policy to Action: Advancing Women’s Rights through Law and Governance,” Mimiko commended FIDA Ondo State for its leadership and said Nigeria must shift from “policy declarations to tangible action,” particularly during the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Citing the Ugandan case of CEHURD & Others vs. Attorney General as a model, he noted a growing global trend toward judicial enforcement of economic, social, and cultural rights. He said Nigeria must also embrace this shift.

“The death of our women while trying to bring forth life, or the outrageous practice of detaining mothers and newborns over unpaid medical bills, must be ended,” he declared.

Mimiko observed that despite Nigeria’s ratification of international treaties such as CEDAW and the Maputo Protocol, they have not been domesticated, limiting their use in court to protect women’s rights. He added that even the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act 2015) remains unadopted in seven states due to cultural and religious resistance.

While acknowledging progress in gender mainstreaming, he stressed the need for targeted reforms like the ongoing Reserved Seats for Women Bill, arguing that gender equity is essential for socio-economic development.

He compared Nigeria’s slow progress with Rwanda, where constitutional reforms have raised women’s representation in parliament to 61 percent.

“Nigeria has a lot to learn from Rwanda in terms of political will and legislative engineering to close the wide gender gap,” he said.

Mimiko also decried rising sexual and gender-based violence, describing it as “a pandemic within a pandemic,” and called for timely prosecution, tougher penalties, compensation for victims, and an accessible sex offenders’ register.

He praised Ekiti and Lagos States for their exemplary frameworks.

He urged FIDA to champion strategic litigation on women’s rights, including maternal mortality and SGBV cases, stressing that “policy must become action, and action must deliver justice and dignity for every woman and girl.”

Earlier, FIDA Ondo State Chairperson, Mrs. Bolanle Olafunmiloye, called on competent and principled women to step forward to provide moral leadership in society. She urged women to take deliberate steps to safeguard homes, schools, and institutions and backed the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, describing it as a “bold and necessary measure” to boost female political participation.

Also speaking, Prof. Foluke Dada Lawanson, a veteran FIDA member and former NBA presidential aspirant, highlighted the growing leadership of women lawyers in the NBA and internationally, describing women as natural builders and effective administrators.