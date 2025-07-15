Mimiko, Kebbi First Lady, Others Celebrate Akinyele As Rotary DG

A former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, as well as the First Lady of Kebbi State and Founder of Nasara Foundation, Her Excellency, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, were among the dignitaries who celebrated Rotarian (Prince) Henry Olubowale Akinyele at his installation as the second District Governor of Rotary International District 9111.

Other personalities who honoured the new District Governor at the aptly tagged, Royal Installation which took place last Sunday in Lagos were the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi TunjiOjo, Secretary to the Lagos State Govenment, (SSG). Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Doyen of all Districts in Nigeria, Past District Governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi , renowned industrialist and Chairman Repton Group, Otunba Kazeem Odeyeyiwa, Managing Director, Oasis Group, Mr. Wale Adegbite, and media mogul, Prince Bisi Olatilo.

Others are; veteran comedian, Ali Baba, Commissioner of Education , Kebbi State, Hajiya (Dr.) Halima Muhammed Bande, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Maikurata, Principal Personal Secretary to the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Bashar Umar Attah and Chief Executive Officer of Nasara Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Mohammed Nasir.

The fun-filled installation which featured some side attractions like cultural dance from the Ondo Kingdom and auction of a live cow reached its peak when Rotarian Akinyele was decorated as the District Governor.

Speaking at his installation, the new District Governor who joined Rotary over three decades as a Rotaractor said he was committed to increasing membership in the District, adding that, execution of projects would move away from club-centric model to partnerships between the District and clubs to deliver these projects.

He said: ‘’Our foremost priority is increasing membership. The scale and impact of our projects are directly proportional to the strength of our numbers.