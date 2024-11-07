Mimiko Congratulates UNIBEN Prof, On US Academy Honour

Share

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has congratulated a foremost Professor of Medicine and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Friday Okonofua, on his being elected into the United States-based National Academy of Medicine.

Mimiko, in a statement made available in Akure, described Okonofua as a thoroughbred medical professional, distinguished administrator, and committed teacher of teachers.

Okonofua was recently elected into the United States-based Academy of Medicine, the highest honour in the fields of health and medicine reserved only for professionals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to global health and development issues.

Mimiko said: “Friday Okonofua, being one of the two Africans elected by the Academy, has achieved another feat and added another remarkable feather to his cap of distinguished honours and recognitions, this time again on a global scale.

“This recognition confirms his professionalism, industry, dedication, commitment, doggedness, and resilience and affirms his tireless scholarship.”

The Academy had, in stating the reasons for Okonofua’s nomination, listed “the global scholar’s leadership of national and international researches in intervention strategies for preventing maternal mortality, and for his works’ impact on policies and programs in African countries,” among others.

“I attest to the fact that Professor Okonofua, through his leadership of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation; CERHI and Directorship of World Bank Projects, University of Benin, has led and is still leading a series of impactful research.

“It is also a known fact that he has published over three hundred and sixty (360) journal articles as well as authored several books,” Mimiko said.

Okonofua, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology is the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State, Nigeria, a Fellow of the Takemi Fellowship of Harvard University, USA, and is currently the Secretary – General of the highly rated African Academy of Sciences with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mimiko said he is sure “the new honour will be yet another impetus for Okonofua to do more for humanity and the profession to which he has committed most of his life.”

