MILO Nigeria Partners Real Warri Pikin, Aproko Doctor To Empower Children

Nestlé MILO has announced a strategic collaboration with two Nigerian social media personalities, Anita Asuoha, a health and fitness enthusiast, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin and Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, a practising medical doctor and nutritionist, known as Aproko Doctor, to inspire parents to increase the participation of their children in sporting activities.

This partnership demonstrates the commitment of the brand to play a vital role in shaping children’s character and values, in addition to providing nutritious energy through MILO beverages.

At the formal announcement of the partnership at the company’s Head office in Lagos, the Category Manager, Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Ifeanyi Orabuche said: “MILO is deeply committed to empowering children through sports.

“We are therefore delighted to announce our collaboration with Anita Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin and Dr Chinonso Egemba also known as Aproko Doctor, to amplify the reach and impact of our initiatives aimed at helping children cultivate healthy lifestyles from a young age. We recognize the immense value that these personalities bring to our shared passion for promoting healthy lifestyles.”

Anita Asuoha said: “This partnership is a homecoming for me as MILO has been a brand in my everyday life. Working with a brand I grew up with adds a warm touch, making this not just business, but also a personal journey, a blend that is a true blessing not only for me but also for those I care about.”

On his part, Egemba Fidelis said: “On the path to a healthier Africa, the importance of health education and positive behavioural change cannot be overemphasized. I am excited about the cooperation with Nestlé MILO as we join hands with parents across Nigeria to raise healthier and happier children. Equipping them to win daily will help to make the world a better place.”

With a legacy spanning over seven decades, MILO plays a pivotal role in nurturing champions globally, providing a nourishing addition to the breakfasts of approximately eight million children daily.

In 2023 alone, the MILO School Sports Development program reached around 4 million children across Nigeria. The brand believes that sport instils essential values like grit, determination, and teamwork, contributing to the development of life skills essential for success in all facets of life.

MILO is putting more effort behind encouraging greater participation of girls and children with special abilities in sporting activities, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

It is MILO’s firm belief that the partnerships will provide a viable platform for inspiring millions of parents across Nigeria to nourish their kids’ journey to success with the nutritious MILO energy and the inspiration to grow with sports.