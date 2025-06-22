Milo Basketball National Championship: Osun, Bayelsa In Opening Day Win

Share

Lanre-Leke Academy, Ile-Ogbo, Osun State was too hot for Oyo State’s representative, Onireke High School, Ibadan, Oyo State, in the opening game of the 25thedition of the MILO Basketball National Championship played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday, defeating their neighbour 43-30 points.

It was also the same in the second game, with Saint Jude’s Girl Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, also overcoming Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, Adamawa State 41-23 points as the battle for the top spot in the girls’ category hots up.

Speaking during the draw to herald the Silver Jubilee event, the Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseni highlighted the competition’s growth since its inception in 1999.

“It is gratifying indeed that a championship which began with a pilot edition in 1999 in the South West geographical zone of the country has gained national and international prominence as a truly successful experience in grassroots talent development,” he said.

“The tournament has continued to enjoy a rising profile due to the unwavering commitment of its sole sponsor and our worthy host, Nestle Nigeria Plc, which has left a lasting legacy worthy of emulation by other corporate organisations in Nigeria.”

He emphasised Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to grassroots sports, noting the championship’s role in producing elite basketball talents who have gone on to represent Nigeria on international stages.

Also speaking at the event, Ifeanyi Orabuche, Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, reiterated the company’s belief in the values that sports instil.

According to her: “For the past 25 years, Nestlé MILO has passed the belief that sports is one of the greatest teachers to nurture the future leaders through the value that sports instil; grit, resilience, leadership and very importantly respect.

“This championship has become a symbol of that vision empowering over 150,000 every year and over 1.5 million children in the last 25 years across Nigeria to discover their strength, express their talents and step into their potential.”

