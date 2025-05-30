Milo Basketball Champ’ship: Adamawa Kicks Off Conference Finals With Double Victory

Share

The highly anticipated 25th edition of the MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship has officially tipped off, with Adamawa State emerging as the standout performer in the Savannah Conference regional finals.

Hosted at the prestigious Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, the tournament marks the beginning of a national journey that continues to celebrate youth sports excellence across Nigeria.

Adamawa State swept both the boys’ and girls’ categories, sending a strong signal of their intent to dominate this silver jubilee edition.

In the girls’ final, Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, delivered a commanding 75–33 victory over Kano’s Ahmadiyya Secondary School, while the boys from Government Secondary School, Numan, secured a resounding 71–45 win against the same school.

The championship was not only a display of raw talent but also a celebration of determination, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Purami Dickson of Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the girls’ category. Expressing her joy, she said:

“I am overjoyed. It’s a dream come true. I thank God, my teammates, and MILO for this opportunity. It’s a moment I will never forget.”

In the boys’ category, the MVP honor went to Joseph Albert Vandu of Boys Grammar School, Adamawa. He shared:

“This means everything to me. I’ve always dreamed of being the MVP, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Thank you, MILO.”

The Savannah Conference featured top-performing teams from Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Zamfara, Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa, and host state Kano.

With their double victory, Adamawa will represent the region at the national finals scheduled for June 20–27, 2025, at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Representing Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Charles Ikpe, on behalf of Mrs. Orabuche Ifeanyinchukwu, Category Manager for Beverages, emphasized the broader mission of the tournament:

“For 25 years, MILO has remained committed to grooming young talent and reinforcing lifelong values through sports. At Nestlé, we believe that the grit you learn in sport stays with you for life. Through this championship, we are not just building basketball stars—we are building future leaders.”

The tournament now moves to Abuja for the Central Conference, followed by the Eastern Conference in Asaba and the Western Conference in Ibadan. Regional champions will converge in Lagos to compete for the national title, cash prizes, basketball kits, and the chance to etch their names into the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most enduring youth sports programs.

For over two decades, the MILO Secondary Schools Basketball Championship has been a beacon of hope for young athletes across Nigeria. By blending the power of nutrition and sport, MILO continues to fuel ambition and nurture dreams both on and off the court..

