Milly Star Releases Debut EP

Ogagbe Blessing Oghenechovwe, known as 2 Milly Star, is a Nigerian content creator whose TikTok account, @youngstarzz, has attracted more than 103,000 followers and 4.8 million likes.

His short-form comedy and observational skits have resonated with younger audiences, with some videos surpassing a million views — including a 2024 in-flight clip that drew over four million views.

In early 2024, he released his debut extended play (EP) JOY, a six-track project influenced by Afrobeats and contemporary pop. The record features tracks such as Therapy, Fasa, Lightdup, and Jebson, a collaboration with Nigerian artist Kayx.

Music reviewer Ifeoma Daniels described the project as “melodic and relatable,” while cultural critic Tunde Adebayo said it “lacks a distinctive sound” and “leans too heavily on familiar Afrobeats formulas.”

Media analysts see his career as part of a wider trend of Nigerian digital creators moving into music. “Social media is a powerful launchpad, but sustaining a career beyond viral moments is the real test,” said entertainment journalist Samuel Ajayi.

Others have questioned whether his popularity will endure, noting the competitive nature of the Afrobeats market and the short lifespan of many internet-driven music careers.