Millions Without Electricity As Cuba’s Power Grid Collapses

Millions in Cuba have been left without power after the national electric grid collapsed on Monday, the country’s power operator said.

This is the latest in a series of widespread power outages to hit the country, whose chronic fuel shortages have been exacerbated by a recent US blockade on oil shipments to the island. UNE, Cuba’s grid operator, said it was gradually restoring electricity in provinces and cities around the country.

Cuba, an island of around 10 million people, has battled widespread blackouts in recent years – a persistent source of public discontent that has triggered rare protests, reports the BBC.

Cuba relies heavily on imported fuel, and Venezuela was believed to have sent around 35,000 barrels of oil a day to Cuba – accounting for about half of the island’s oil needs. But these shipments have been halted since the US captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January.